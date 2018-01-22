Voters in the city of Cypress got their first official look at the new Town Center 2.0 proposal that landowners are hoping to put back on the ballot later this year.

Following the narrow defeat of Measure GG in 2016 (approximately 49 percent for to 51 percent against), organizers have refined the proposal and are trying to gather the signatures necessary to secure another vote this June.

About 100 residents gathered at the Cypress Community Center Friday to listen and ask questions about the new proposal. The property is owned by Dr. Edward C. Allred, owner of the Los Alamitos Race Track, and the entire track contains about 300 acres and proposal centers on what will happen to the property once the horse racing track closes.

According to city planning officials, the property is currently zoned PS, which will allow only public or semi-public purposes. That zoning excludes housing, said Los Al spokesman Frank Sherren, who facilitated the meeting. The property’s current public use zoning requires a vote of the people to change.

“If this doesn’t pass, all bets are off as to what will happen,” with the property. “It will be out of our control,” he said, adding that the current zoning would limit its use.

George Pardon, a community resident who once fiercely opposed rezoning, is now supporting the new Town Centre proposal. He and Sherren presented the new plan which he said has undergone many improvements since the last offering.

Some citizens, however, were not happy that organizers could not cite specific development dates, but Sherren said the development would not begin until there is no longer racing at the track. “I don’t know when that will be,” said Sherren.

Residents listened intently to the proposal and began to ask questions. Some were not necessarily against the idea, but were unhappy with the lack of specificity in the proposal.

Dave Sluga, an engineer, thinks the public will by approving the measure exponentially increase the property value and that one park is simply not enough value for the city.

“There’s going to be a big windfall there for Dr. Allred. I don’t know if twenty acres is enough compensation for the city.” Sluga said after the meeting he was open to consider a proposal to change the zoning, but wants to see more financial comparisons and charts before supporting it.

Sluga said he agreed with Pardon that new residents and businesses will generate new property and sales taxes, but those taxes will be needed to fund new police, firemen, roads and other infrastructure to support such an addition to the community, said Sluga.

“By my calculations, [the property will] be worth more than a billion” if voters approve the zoning change, said resident Mario Baio. “When I see this, I want more precise information. The city needs to know,” he said.

Baio even offered to help put a more precise project plan together.

Both men said later they realize something has to be done with the property, but they somehow want a better deal for the city. Others in the audience hinted the same thing in their questioning.

Jayme Crisafi, however, who has lived in Cypress since 1972, said she is in favor of the initiative, and said “I can’t imagine why people don’t want to see that revenue replaced when the track closes.”

Regarding the vague language in the proposal, she says “It (Los Al Race Track) could close in ten years. You can’t predict what it will look like then.” She said this issue needs to be considered as a “fiduciary matter.”

Crisafi agreed with Sherren and Pardon saying that if this measure does not pass, “Dr. Allred’s heirs will sell it off piecemeal and we’ll get hospitals, a church, a mosque, a synagogue and the revenue won’t be replaced.”

For now, organizers say they will work to gather the signatures needed and that they are open minded and willing to listen to residents’ concerns. A total of 2600 signatures is needed by the end of this month, to get the initiative on this June’s ballot.