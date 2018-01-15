At the Jan. 8 meeting of the Cypress City Council, the much-discussed plan for rezoning the Los Alamitos Race Course (LARC) land in the future was officially announced as an initiative. Frank Sherren of LARC, appearing to represent Dr. Ed Allred, the race course’s owner, spoke during the oral communications portion of the meeting.

He invited the public to attend a town hall-style meeting that will take place this Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Cypress Community Center, where much more information can be given, including the differences between this initiative and the last attempt. Citizens will also be given the opportunity to speak, and signatures to get the initiative on the ballot will be collected.

Sherren gave the reminder that individuals wanting to add their signatures to the collection must be Cypress citizens.

He gave an update on the progress thus far, saying that the community’s response has been positive and that they’re projected to have enough signatures before the end of the month.

The land in question is approximately 20 acres for a community park that would be donated by Dr. Allred to the city.

Sherren restated that there are no immediate plans to close the race track, but that they want to have a master plan in place to redevelop the land when the time does come.

Several other issues were brought to the dais over the course of the meeting, including a movement to allocate more funds to the police department. Mayor Pro Tem Stacy Berry raised an objection, stating that while she wants the police force to be well-equipped, the city is pinching pennies at the moment, and needs to take care of its needs, not necessarily its wish list. However all other members of the council voted yes.

Another topic of discussion was the proposal of an early retirement offer for city employees. It was reported that the city’s current spending on city employees’ salaries, with city revenue decreasing, is not sustainable. It was predicted that about ten percent of city employees will take advantage of this offer. Some of the city council members raised concerns over whether the city would be prepared if more than the projected ten percent decided to retire early, but the motion passed.

A representative from Senator Josh Newman’s office announced that Senator Newman is holding his annual Woman of the Year search, and that anyone may be submitted as a nominee up through Feb. 8.

The scheduled Feb. 12 meeting cannot be held in the chamber because of new equipment being installed and it will be a closed meeting, so the council requested that all business from the community be held off on until the Feb. 26 meeting.

The council members reported on recent events they have attended, including Councilman Rob Johnson attending a Fourth of July ad hoc committee, where they discussed new alternatives to celebrating the holiday, while keeping fireworks in the picture.

Several council members spoke about a neighborhood Christmas event held at Councilwoman Mariellen Yarc’s home, where she was dressed as Mrs. Claus, and $4500 was raised for an autism foundation.

Mayor Jon Peat closed the meeting by wishing all a happy new year, saying that he hopes, “2018 will be very prosperous, healthy, and successful” for all.