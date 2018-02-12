The Cypress High girls soccer team remained unbeaten in league play with wins over Valencia High and Kennedy High. The Centurions held Valencia scoreless for a 1-0 win on Wednesday and then topped rival Kennedy, 2-1, on Friday.

The two wins improved the Centurions' league record to 6-0-2, with two games scheduled for the subsequent week. Pacifica sat atop the league standings at 7-0-1 before the two teams were set to conclude the regular season last Thursday at Cypress High.

Pacifica won, ending Cypress' streak of not having lost a league game since Feb. of 2014 at Yorba Linda. The Centurions also had not lost a home league game since 2013, to Pacifica.