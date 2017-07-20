By Chandler Lasch

More than 1,500 runners are expected to ace through the streets of Cypress for the 36th Annual Cypress Run. The run includes 5K and 10K races as well as a non-competitive 5K walk. The event will take place on Saturday, July 22 at the Cypress Civic Center, 5275 Orange Ave. Registration is still open.

“It’s an all American fun fest,” said recreation supervisor Jenni Worsham. “People like it because it encompasses all different levels of runners and walkers, from the elite runners who come for the prize money to the mom and dad with a stroller and a dog that walk the whole course and everything in between, and that makes it fun.”

Cypress Run is part of the OC California Race Series, so anyone who already ran in this year’s Los Alamitos Race on the Base and Run Seal Beach can win a special medal by completing this race.

Free parking will be available at the Civic Center and Cypress High School, and runners are encouraged to arrive early.

The fast and flat course begins and ends near the Civic Center, and winds through Cypress neighborhoods. The race will be timed electronically.

The first place male and female finishers in the 10k will win $1,000, with second place finishers receiving $500 and third place winning $250. Others will earn medals for age divisions in both the 5K and 10K races.

“It’s from little kids up to older adults,” said recreation coordinator Shayna Gutierrez. “It’s pretty cool to see little kids up to 70, 80, and 90 year-old participants.”

Check-in and registration will last from 6 to 7 a.m., and the runs and walk will start at 7:30 a.m. Popsicles will be provided to help finishers cool down afterward. In addition, the Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast will be held from 7 to 11 a.m., and the Cypress Community Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In 2016, Karim El Mabchour finished the 10k as the first place man with a time of 30:58, and Belainesh Gabre was the fastest woman with a time of 34:16. In last year’s 5K, Sylvia Mosqueda was the first place woman with a time of 18:05, and Leif Hellgren was the fastest man with a time of 16:38.

Online registration is now closed, but runners can register on the day of the event from 6 to 7 a.m., at the Community Center or on the Civic Center green on Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The fee for running in either the 10K and 5K is $35, and is $20 for the walk.

The following first appeared in the July 21 Event.