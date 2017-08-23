The Cypress High football team had to go into a rebuild after the 2014 season. Last year, the Centurions got back into the playoffs, earning an at-large berth after finishing fourth in the Empire League. But the Centurions could be on the verge of challenging for a league title and becoming a threat in the CIF playoffs.

Quarterback Alex Ashcraft returns for his senior season to lead the offense after a strong junior season under center. He will have several weapons to look toward, including Elias Rios and Dominique Thompson.

Cypress will compete for a spot in the CIF-SS Division 9 playoffs, along with Kennedy High. Both are ranked near the middle of the29-team division, with the Fighting Irish ranked three spots behind the Centurions.

Defending league champion Valencia has been slotted into Division 5, with Tustin placed in Division 7. Pacifica, which finished third in the Empire league last year, was put into Division 10. Cypress’ season opener against Woodbridge should provide a measuring stick, as the Warriors are also slotted into Division 9 and are ranked 9th in the division’s preseason poll.