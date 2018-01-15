The crime summary is a list of significant reported crimes from the city of Cypress. A vigilant and well-informed public begets fewer targets for criminals. The Cypress Police Department is located at 5275 Orange Ave.

Dec. 19

12:45 p.m.-Disturbing Student-At Cypress High, an officer was asked to come to the counseling office to assist with a student possibly under the influence of a substance, being physically aggressive.

5:43 p.m.-Howdy, Neighbor-In the 8400 block of Carob St., a man possibly under the influence of a substance was on his bike, acting abnormally, on his knees next to it possibly pumping up the tires, then continually throwing it down on the ground. He also kept looking over a nearby brick wall and wiggling a fence.

Dec. 24

7:34 a.m.-Christmas Eve Disturbance-At Ralph’s on Ball Rd., a woman called saying her domestic partner took her purse and was refusing to give it back. Police broke up the dispute.

12:19 p.m.-Package Patrol-On Marion Ave., a vehicle was seen driving slowly down the street eyeing packages on front door steps.

1:30 p.m.-Housewarming Gift-A citizen on Glenbrook St. found a handgun in the garage of his newly purchased home. He took the gun to the lobby of the police department for destruction.

Dec. 26

12:42 a.m.-Jilted Lover-In the 4400 block of Patricia Dr., a call came in of an individual’s ex-girlfriend having egged his vehicle and the front of his house.

11:42 a.m.-Disturbing Subject-At the Olive Garden on Katella Ave., a man was harassing citizens in the area, asking for money. Police arrived and advised the man, who left the area.

6:14 p.m.-Amazon Theft-On Bloomfield Ave., a citizen’s Amazon delivery was stolen. The package contained approximately $700 of home improvement items.

10:35 a.m.-Christmas Ruined-On Marion Ave., a burglary was reported that had occurred sometime in the past few days. The sliding glass door had been smashed, the rooms ransacked, and Christmas presents had been opened.

Dec. 27

3:07 a.m.-Hold-up-At Arco on Ball Rd., two men with a gun, one wearing a mask, stole cigarettes and $500 in cash from the register, and left on foot towards Moody. A report was taken.

11:49 p.m.-Suspicious Circumstances-A female was reported missing after her mother received a text saying she was kidnapped. Employees at her workplace said she never made it in. Police assisted. No other information is available at this time.

Dec. 29

7:49 a.m.-Tire Trouble-On Hester St., a man’s tires were slashed. He believed the culprit was his neighbor he had been having issues with.