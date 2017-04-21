The Cypress College Chargers recently celebrated their 50th year anniversary with good food, fun, games, and festivities. With Reggaeton music blasting throughout the campus, Cypress simultaneously hosted a Classic Car Show in the library’s back lot which displayed many amazing classic cars. A large portion of these cars were that of America’s markie vehicle, Henry Ford’s Model T. Beautiful girls danced their way around the cars as Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” played in the distance and couples gathered to take photographs next to the cool rides.

“This is the car that truly put the world on wheels,” says Jeff Hood, who is a representative of the Long Beach Model T Club. “Henry Ford’s ultimate dream was to build a car that was affordable for the everyday family.” Henry Ford first created his Model T in 1908 and soon after started mass producing them. “By 1909 the roads would be filled with them,” states Hood. “They were cheap for the average person to buy. This made them extremely popular all over the world. This actually made them more popular than other brands of vehicles that were available at that time period.”

Jeff Hood was at Cypress College that day sporting his 1925 Ford Model T. Coup. When asked how he found his awesome car, Hood had this response. “Well, believe it or not, many are still around even nowadays. To be honest, this one just found me. I just happened to be passing by one day and found it at one of my neighbor’s houses. I have had this particular style one for more than four years now.” Hood also now has three other Ford Model T Cars at his home that he preserves.

Hood’s enthusiasm about classic rides led him to join up with a car club called, “The Long Beach Model T Club.” He has been in the club for a grand total of 15 years and is still going strong. “Henry Ford sold 15 million of these cars between the years of 1909 to 1927. We take great pride in that and try to preserve the history behind the creation of these cars,” states Hood.

Jeff Hood and his “Long Beach Model T Club,” say that they welcome anyone to come out and to join the hobby. All Ford aficionados are invited to take part in the fun and in the historical legacy that the club has to offer. If any Ford fans out there would like any more information of how to get involved with the club, they can reach them at www.lbmtc.com.



