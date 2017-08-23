Anaheim Police department is mourning with the Abilene Police Department and family for the death of Detective Elise Ybarra, 33, who was raised in Anaheim and graduated from Anaheim High School where she was an All-American cheerleader, track star, and amazing singer.

On August 6, Detective Ybarra and two other detectives were driving to Dallas to attend the Crimes Against Children Conference and were rear-ended. Ybarra suffered fatal injuries while the other two detectives were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Family, friends, and officers gathered to remember Ybarra known for her warmth, infectious smile, and work as a champion for children. The Ybarra family was presented with both the police cross and the 21-gun salute at the funeral.

Ybarra attended Cypress College where she received a degree in Journalism and Communications and worked at the college radio station. She started off as a dispatcher in Sedalia, Missouri where her potential was quickly recognized and she became a police officer in 2012. She followed her husband to Abilene when he got a job at Abilene Christian University and joined the Abilene Police Department.

Detective Ybarra served at Abilene PD for three years and worked in the Special Victims Unit as a Child Abuse Investigator.

The Anaheim Police sent their heartfelt condolences to her husband, Adam and Noelle their 10-month-old daughter, as well as her parents, sister, and brother. Her dedication and commitment left a lasting legacy in Abilene and in Anaheim and will be long remembered.