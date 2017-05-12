Cypress City Council and the Recreation Commission recognized several outstanding community volunteers on April 18, 2017, at the Cypress Community Center. They presented the Volunteer Service Award to Jose Mora, the Youth Volunteer Service Award to the Cypress & La Palma Youth Action League, and the Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Award to Andy Miller.

“Author Lailah Akita said, ‘Generosity is the heart of humanity.’ I am honored to recognize these award recipients who emulate those words right here in our own community. They have given generously to Cypress’ recreation programs, community events and to the arts. They have served so many this past year and their contributions go toward making Cypress the great place that it is to live, work and play. We are grateful for all that they have done and continue to do for Cypress,” said Mayor Paulo Morales. Recreation Commission Chair Nancy Conze said, “These volunteer awards provide the Recreation and Community Services Commission the opportunity to recognize and give thanks to those that give so much of their time to our community. They provide such vital services to Cypress.”

Volunteer Service Award recipient Jose Mora is a Cypress resident who donates his time and efforts to several area youth sports leagues, including Cypress Little League, Cypress Pony Baseball, and Cypress Braves Baseball.

The Youth Volunteer Service Award was presented to the members of the Cypress & La Palma Youth Action League. This group consists of 35 high school students residing in Cypress and La Palma. The Youth Action League help to promote and volunteered at many Cypress city events including the Halloween Carnival, Holiday Craft Show, Holiday Adopt-A-Family program, Holiday Sing, Kids’ Night Out, and Spring Day Camp.

The Outstanding Contribution to the Arts Award recipient, Andy Miller, is a long time member of the Friends of Cypress Cultural Arts (F.O.C.C.A.). He is a regular volunteer at F.O.C.C.A’s events, including Concerts on the Green and the F.O.C.C.A. Scholarship Committee. Mr. Miller was also instrumental in F.O.C.C.A’s recent donation of two statues to the City. These statues, “Just Like You” and “Two Children on a Bench,” were installed in 2016 outside the Cypress Community Center and Cypress Library.