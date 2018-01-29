Take a Sunday drive down the 57 freeway and you’ll pass through Brea with its quaint downtown area, Fullerton with its fair university, cross the 91, and then enter Anaheim, where you’ll be greeted by the soaring Honda Center and Angel Stadium. But take a closer look at this prosperous Orange County cityscape, and one of the area’s biggest problems, homelessness, shows itself.

For a decade, a large community of transients living in tents has been setting up camp along the Anaheim Riverbed canal outside of Angel Stadium. The spot has long served as a refuge for a large homeless community, but the city says no more, and that it’s time for an environmental remediation project to be tended to, and that it’s not a safe area for habitation.

The city of Anaheim and the county of Orange are asking that the area be vacated so the bike path that runs through it can be preserved and maintained as a safe and useful place for exercisers. Also at issue is a flood-control project.

The area is the biggest homeless encampment in Orange County, with several hundred people calling it “home.” The last two years have seen the most build-up in volume, as the homelessness problem county-wide worsens.

However the city is not leaving the individuals out to dry, even going so far as to link people with shelters.

Word has been spread since the beginning of the month via notices posted along the riverbed telling people that they must soon relocate.

Understandably, the issue has become a hot topic, with advocates of those experiencing homelessness calling the move inhumane, and that it perpetuates an institutional view of homelessness as a crime, and taking an approach of punishment instead of charity. They worry that there isn’t enough shelter space in the city of Anaheim and that this move will force people away into other cities.

Those in favor of the move express concern over the appearance of the city and of that area in particular, which draws large crowds of locals and tourists alike, just outside of the city’s Major League Baseball stadium, Honda Center, and a number of hotels. And with the rainy season approaching, worries that the area will become unsafe for living are worsened. Those who live, bike, or have businesses in the area, have also complained that property crime has increased as a result of the camp being there.

Before it was a homeless community, the canal was a popular place for bikers and joggers, but the Orange County Register calls it now “a place to be avoided.”

The city is aware of and active taking measures to help its homeless community with its website listing several resources for the homeless, and reporting on ways it has helped, including building a year-round homeless shelter—the first of its kind in Orange County—as well as a check-in center where transients can safely store their belongings, and a link for donations to help the city with its homelessness problem.

Anaheim city spokeswoman Erin Wahlen said that Anaheim is “trying to partner with the county and we’ve worked with CityNet to provide services to get people into shelters.”

She said there isn’t necessarily a hard deadline for when everyone must be gone, rather that it’s perhaps more of an intensified effort to get people help in finding places to live, saying the “county is doing due diligence to assist people who want it.”

When readers of the Independent were asked via Facebook whether they are in favor of or against the city and county taking more steps to clear the area, John Armstrong said, “Both. Against it at the moment because there seems no place for them all to go. Being spread out will certainly impact various police departments and care agencies that will be called to deal with them. I’m for them being removed if there is some sort of shelter or housing to move them into. Our county supervisors seem paralyzed to act for fear of upsetting their…constituents that could eventually vote against them as they seek higher office.”

Wahlen admitted that “when you drive by it doesn’t look like many people have left,” but cited the triage day the city held on Dec. 19, at which 50 people were placed in shelters. Anaheim has been working with CityNet, a homeless collaborative, since 2014, and in that time, 900 people have been placed in shelters.