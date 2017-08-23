Fruits and veges, sensational BBQ and tamales, lemonade and honey, soaps, honey drinks, sweet treats and so much more, can be found at the amazing Cypress Certified Farmers’ Market. Located at the corner of Katella and Lexington in the Cottonwood Church parking lot, it’s the newest way to shop in Cypress.

“I saw this when I was dog-sitting for my son last weekend and stopped by,” said Carole Soden. “I came back this weekend because it is so great.”

Soden, a resident of Santa Barbara, is hopeful her son will need her help more often with the dog so she can shop in Cypress for fresh food. “I brought some fresh tomatoes to my son from a farmers’ market near my house and he was impressed with the flavor. So, now, I shop here in Cypress and take it to his house.”

“They have BBQ, lemonades, fresh produce, and the watermelon is so good,” said Soden. “They have honey, spinach-cheese croissants, it’s all good, and fresh always tastes better. The people are really nice.”

“The juices are phenomenal,” said Emily France, who agrees with Soden about the excellence of the market. “The strawberry-mango lemonade at Unforgettable Lemonade is life-changing.”

“We are really excited to have this in town,” said Peter Grant, Cypress City Manager. “Since it opened, I’m not sure, but I don’t think I have missed one week. I’m picking up some BBQ today to take home. I like their marinade.”

What can a shopper find at a certified farmer’s market, and what makes it certified? The most important fact is that almost everything is organic.

“We are certified with the Orange County Department of Agriculture,” said Jason Davis, president of Enriched Farmers’ Markets and Special Events. “We do farm checks to make sure they do not use any pesticides. The OC Department of Agriculture comes out here quarterly and checks the vendors.”

“We have more vendors starting including eggs, potatoes, veges, beef jerky, coffee, and are working on bringing in more vendors,” said Davis.

A tour of the market turned up a booth called Crystal Pure Honey. Kristina Aguilar says the company is from Temecula and they are the beekeepers. She was selling honey, honey bee pollen, honeycomb, body balm and royal jelly.

“Honey has no shelf-life,” said Aguilar. “If it gets really old and crystalizes, just put the container out in the sun for a while to warm it up. Do not microwave it.”

Aguilar swears by the benefits of honey. At one time, she was taking medications for type-2 diabetes and high blood pressure. Her son told her to use honey, but she ignored him and took medications.

Finally, with her numbers getting higher, she decided she had nothing to lose and, in addition to eating right and exercising, she started eating honey as directed. She lost 100 lbs, her A1C is normal, and she is now off her medications. She says honey is also good for sore throats, cough, asthma, allergies and more.

The Old Village Bakery booth featured bread, rolls, and cookies. Owner Keith McElvoy proudly shared his most interesting products, “I have cranberry-walnut whole wheat bread, hazelnut raisin, pistachio raisin, Kalamata olive-rosemary, marble rye and croissants with spinach-cheese, turkey-cheese, and ham-cheese.”

His business is in Los Angeles on Fletcher Drive and says he has customers from New York who stop by to pick up some of his rye bread to take home.

Abloom Bake Shop is a vegan, organic, non-GMO shop from Fountain Valley. Owner Bree Schmit is happy to answer questions about her products. “I have chocolate chip cookies, brownies, donuts, sandwich cookies and can make cupcakes on a frost-to-order basis.”

Brothers Products offers hummus, grape leaves, bean salad, Mediterranean salad, olives and more. Also, quite popular, he has Lebneh yogurt. This item comes in a multitude of flavors and, tastes great as a frozen yogurt. Stop by the booth and check it out.

Scooter’s Italian Ice and a booth selling honey drinks are a real treat on a hot day. Be sure to see Adrienne Spellman at the Jaden Moon Natural Soaps & Skin Care. She is from Torrance and makes all her own products.

A highlight of the market includes the Gourmet Tamale booth. Jose Segoviano serves seven types of tamales. His favorite is the shredded beef tamale, but his most popular is chicken.

Try the beef tamale in red sauce, chicken or pork in green sauce, vege with carrots, corn and green peas, Monterey jack, sweet pineapple or sweet corn. Segoviano says that his tamales are gluten-free, no lard, no MSG.

One of the biggest draws is the booth called Scratch BBQ. Owner Antonio Mays is a journeyman meat cutter who processes the meat himself.

“We have the highest quality, no-GMO, certified Angus beef, no hormones or steroids.” said Mays. “Our sauces are my own recipe and we offer original and hot, along with marinades that are sugar-cured. I use fresh tomatoes, no corn syrup, and have no added colors.”

This man is proud of his products, offering BBQ burgers, tri-tip, wings, pulled chicken sandwich, beef-back ribs and shredded beef sandwiches. In case you wondered, a sampling of the food was conducted and declared ‘excellent, especially the BBQ sauce’ by this writer. What won’t we do in the name of being accurate in reporting?

“We appreciate this community,” said Mays “and we want to support the community, being in the forefront of what we are doing here at the farmers’ market. We have the best beef-back ribs and sandwiches; you have to try them.”

As you drive down Katella near Lexington, look for the white canopies in the Cottonwood Church parking lot and drop by to shop. The farmers’ market is open every Saturday, 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, year-round.