Segerstrom Center’s annual Off Center Festival returns Jan. 19- Feb. 3, for another thrilling walk on the wild side of new theater, music and avant-garde performance art. Two artists will make their festival debuts: Philadelphia’s drag artist Martha Graham Cracker in her cabaret show and the fabulous Shasta Geaux Pop. Roger Guenveur Smith returns with his new, powerful and unforgettable show, “The Hendrix Project.” And back by popular demand and needing no introduction to Off Center fans are The Car Plays. The popular Off Center Lounge is moving to our lively Center 360 Cafe on the Argyros Plaza. It will be open late each evening with a special low-cost post-performance menu. Audiences are encouraged to meet with festival artists.

Center President Terrence W. Dwyer said, “Our Off Center Festival invites audiences to expect the unexpected. This year’s four festival productions are theatrical, surprising, entertaining, and at times provocative. We’re especially pleased to welcome back a festival favorite, The Car Plays, being performed on our new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. A theater experience like no other, audience members witness five short plays, each in a different car and only feet away from the actors. And I invite everyone to stop by our Off Center Lounge at the Center 360 Cafe before and after all productions. Have a bite to eat, meet our artists, and enjoy spirited discussions about festival productions, news of the day, and their careers.”

All tickets are $25 and are on sale now at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa, or by calling 714-556-2787. Off Center programs are recommended for mature audiences.

Martha Graham Cracker Cabaret

Friday & Saturday—Jan. 19 and 20 at 8:30 p.m.

Studio Performance Space

Following sold-out shows in New York, Philadelphia, and Las Vegas, the six-foot-two, fake eyelash-laden drag artist, Martha Graham Cracker, arrives in Orange County for her West Coast and Off Center Festival debut. She has a supersonic voice that can perform anything from Aretha Franklin to Prince to Black Sabbath to Nina Simone and everyone in between. Backed by a stellar band, get ready for a raucous, joyous, uninhibited, surprising, and yet somewhat intimate ride!

The Car Plays

Friday—Jan. 19 and 26 at 5, 7:30, and 9 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday—Jan 20 and 21 and 27 and 28 at 3:30, 5:30, 7:30 and 9 p.m.

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Conceived by Paul Stein

Produced by Moving Arts

Far and away an Off Center Festival fan favorite, The Car Plays returns with 15 Orange County premiere plays, four of which are world premieres. After checking in at the box office, you’re escorted by “car hops” into the “parking lot” where you receive your “Notice to Appear” citation. It’s just you and one companion in the backseat of a parked car with only two other people—your cast—in the front seat. Your car doors close and the drama or comedy unfolds in front of you—just inches away. Ten minutes later, the doors open and you are ushered into a new car, where a whole new story begins. You’ll never think of your car or the theater the same. Welcome back to The Car Plays!

Shasta Geaux Pop

Friday & Saturday—Jan. 26 and 27 at 8 p.m.

Samueli Theater

Written and performed by Ayesha Jordan

Directed and co-created by Charlotte Brathwaite

Come celebrate the Off Center debut of an icon—the unforgettable, the fabulous, the outrageously hilarious and completely uncensored Shasta Geaux Pop. Crazy, irreverent, and uplifting Shasta keeps it real with her gospel of laughter, her free-flowing emcee style to get the party jumping. A true show woman. A consummate entertainer. Shasta uses satire, her contagious energy, and sexy southern charms as she tackles naughty topics while paying sonic homage to the 80s and 90s classic era of hip hop, teleporting the listener to elevated highs with her refreshed, remastered, and newly expanded sound. Seating for this event does not use traditional chairs.

The Hendrix Project

Feb. 1-3 at 8 p.m.

Samueli Theater

Conceived and directed by Roger Guenveur Smith

The Hendrix Project is another power theater work by Roger Guenveur Smith, creator and star of 2015’s solo tour de force “Rodney King.” It’s New Year’s Eve 1969. Jimi Hendrix’s electronic blues trio, Band of Gypsys, plays a legendarily funky concert in New York City’s legendary Fillmore East Auditorium. Twelve disciples have gathered in the upper balcony to bear witness, as heat is brought to a nation caught in mid-winter chill. As “bullets fly like rain,” at home and abroad in Vietnam, the artists as audience movingly reimagine this iconic moment in rock and roll history. You are transported inside the concert experience, watching the crowd’s ecstatic trance unfold through minutely choreographed movement. The grit and psychedelia of the time are brought to vivid life. The power of Hendrix’s music is at the forefront as an audience unwittingly witnesses rock ’n’ roll history. It’s the end of the 60’s. And Hendrix’s final New Year’s Eve.