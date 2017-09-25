Hallelujah, it’s raining divas at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts with not one but two of the cabaret world’s leading singer/songwriters sharing the stage in the Center’s Samueli Theater October 5-7, 2017. “Divalicious,” showcases Ann Hampton Callaway and Amanda McBroom singing classics from the Great American Songbook and original pieces of their own. Bette Midler, the Divine Miss M., would surely agree that Divalicious is indeed divine. After all, McBroom wrote “The Rose.” Callaway also has a few songs in Great American Songbook with her music featured on seven of Barbara Streisand’s recent CD’s. Both talented Queens of Cabaret have written, composed, and collaborated with many famous singers, and each on her own is a force to be reckoned with but together they are dynamite. Adding sass to the class act is celebrated songwriter and pianist, Michele Brourman, who accompanies the delightful duo.

Both Callaway and McBroom are multi-talented. Callaway is a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, actress, educator, TV host and producer. She received a Tony nomination for her role in “Swing” and wrote the theme song for “The Nanny.”

McBroom, too, has thrived in multiple fields. She started her career acting but after “The Rose” soared to the top of the charts in 1979 as she evolved as a singer and songwriter. She has written several musicals, including one Off-Broadway musical, produced shows, and has her own recording label. Like her Cabaret co-star, she has many gifts of which Amanda says, “We all have our strengths but they go in cycles. At the moment singer/songwriter seems to be prominent, although whenever I sing, I act so the two are interconnected.” In describing her other achievements, she continues “I’m one of the first women with an independent record label. It called Gecko Records. I have also co-written with my Musical Director Michele Brourman, the music for 14 animated features for kids.”

Undoubtedly, Amanda is a woman of many talents, although dancing is not one of them as she puts it, “I can move but I’m much more talented with my mouth than my feet.”

Callaway’s renown is also based on her vocal ability and songwriting skills. Her singing style is a blend of jazz and traditional pop infused with sensitivity, spontaneous wit, and passionate delivery. She is a gifted improviser, taking words and phrases from her audiences and creating instant songs.

On the surface Callaway’s jazzy voice may seem more suitable to the world-weary sophistication of Cabaret Theater than the exultant all-American voice of McBroom. Their singing styles are different but both Chanteuse’s have performed in intimate nightclubs, on Cabaret stages, and in vast Concert Halls worldwide. Amanda says, “It’s not hard to move from Cabaret to Concert Halls because the thing I love most is performing in concert. When Ann and I are working together, we can turn a theater, no matter how many bodies are in a setting, into a living room. I’ve played theaters that seat 25,000 and it’s all the same, if you have decent sound than it’s like you’re inviting everyone into your environment and it’s a team sport, especially concert Cabaret. It’s a golden ball that’s bounced between us and the audience. They have to throw it back.”

These are two very dissimilar Diva’s; Callaway is a sophisticated New Yorker and McBroom is an LA lady with a home in Ojai. So, how did delightful Amanda and delicious Ann become “Divalicious?” Amanda explains, “We’ve known each other for years and admired one another as singers and songwriters. We’d talked about singing together several years ago, I was producing a series of concerts in LA and asked Ann if she would do a concert with me. We had the best time singing each other’s songs on stage, we laughed, and we even wrote a few melodies together. We agreed we wanted to get this act together again. But Ann has an extraordinary career, she’s the busiest woman on stage that a person can possibly be. Then the Barrington Stage Company in the Berkshires (East Coast) wanted a show with the pair of us and we went for it. We had such fun that we said ‘let’s keep shopping this around and let’s call it ‘Divalicious!”

That’s the how of “Divalicious” happening. McBroom explains that for her the ‘why’ is “Ann makes me laugh, she’s very funny and she has one of the most glorious instruments on the planet. There is no one that sings the way that Ann does; I call her the successor to Ella Fitzgerald. She is one of the best jazz singers on earth. I’m totally different but we connect artistically. We’re like apples and broccoli and together we make a tasty, wholesome meal.”

McBroom praises Callaway as a jazz singer with unbelievable range and contrasts her style with Ann’s, saying, “My singing style is HBO for the ears. Most of my material is based on how I started out. I started out in Folk and went on to Broadway. I write my songs as little mini-movies. I want a song with a plot so I suppose I’m a Contemporary, Country, Folk, Pop, Theater person – let’s just say I’m everything but Jazz. So, what you get with ‘Divalicious’ is a variety show with diversifying Diva’s, who when we sing together blend beautifully and complement one another.”

In reviews of Ann Hampton Callaway and Amanda McBroom shows, critics have had the highest praise for the Cabaret scene’s Diva darlings. The New York Times said of McBroom, “she is the greatest cabaret performer of her generation, an urban poet who writes like an angel and has a voice to match.”

Callaway, too, has reaped her share of critical accolades. Music Connection says “Callaway brings passion, swing, playful phrasing, and electronical charm” and JazzTimes Magazine describes her as a “impressively fluid musician.”

Amanda McBroom performed at the Center several years ago and she is excited to be returning with the extraordinary Ann Hampton Callaway to “one of my favorite venues ever. “Divalicious” is playing at the Samueli Theater on the Segerstrom campus October 5-7, 2017. Two of the greatest Cabaret performers of all time will entertain with an evening of song and storytelling that is, according to Amanda, “romantic and funny. People will leave holding hands with the person they came with because of the joy we bring.”

