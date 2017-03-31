By Colleen Janssen

Teens from local high schools joined with members of the Cypress Chamber of Commerce to discuss career goals and get answers to questions from experts. The 31st Annual Student & Business Breakfast was presented by Southern California Edison.

Michael Gomez and Ashley Han, both seniors at Cypress High School sat at the table where the topic was authors and journalists. Han works on the school newspaper and is interested in a job in public relations or news. Gomez is an aspiring author, already working on his first book.

Both were typical of the students who gathered at tables with topics including: engineering, computers, mortuary science, and more. At most tables, mentors offered some insight to their career, then opened the discussion for student questions.

Breakfast was provided by McDonalds, and the beverage sponsor was Crystal Geyser Water Company.

The guest speaker, Sir Chef Bruno Serato, inspired those in attendance with his positivity in the face of recent adversity. A video was played with news footage of the traumatic recent day when his restaurant, the Anaheim White House, was destroyed in an early morning fire. Serato told his success story.

“On April 18, 2005, I was touring the Boys & Girls Club and learned there were kids who lived in motels and their only meal was a school lunch,” said Serato. “Their mother could not cook because there is no kitchen in a motel.”

“I told my Mama and she said ‘feed pasta,’ so I now serve 2,000 pastas a day. We have served 1.5 million pastas so far through our Catarina’s Club. The Club feeds people in Anaheim, while there are similar programs in Texas, New York, Italy, Brazil, Africa, and two more are coming to South Orange County.”

“I met a girl whose family has lived in a motel room with six people. She does her homework sitting on a toilet because it is the quietest place to work. She is my hero.”

Serato says that he came to the U.S. with only $200 in his pocket and worked as a dishwasher. He feels that too many kids who live in motels see the darker side of society and he helps to get them moved out.

“We have moved 125 families out of motel rooms which equals 1,000 people. I help the teenagers find jobs. They need a mentor so I advise them. We talk and teach them how to do a job through our Chef Bruno’s Hospitality Academy.”

“We teach how to be a dishwasher, busboy, waiter, chef, hostess, manager. They can now bring home money for their family. I recently had a girl tell me she got a job in a bakery. It’s amazing to see their face when they get a job.”

Lest one think Bruno bought his way to success, remember he started with $200. He found a restaurant location to buy, and, the owner, impressed by Serato’s honesty, and decided to help him.

“The picture of my Mama in the restaurant is gone. It was an electrical fire. I cried and thought ‘How am I going to feed pasta to the children?’ It was devastating.”

Serato went home and found 1,000 online messages from people who wanted to help him. Caterers and restaurants provided kitchen space. People donated money.

“It’s not easy. I happened only six weeks ago at 4:30 in the morning. They called and said the restaurant is on fire. I thought it was a joke. There were 40 to 50 firemen and 80% of the building was burned. The Anaheim Fire Chief hugged me. It was the best moment and worst moment of my life.”

“We had reservations for 500 people that weekend and I had 2,000 kids to feed. In two hours we had a kitchen and 72 hours later we were serving the kids. Some people would start drinking or taking depression pills. I serve pasta to the children.”

Serato says he cried for two days and nights thinking about the children and the 60 people who were working for him. He called restaurants and hotels and found jobs for all 60 employees.

“I saw a man in a wheelchair and realized, when things are bad, look around you. Some people have it worse.”

His motto is love will always prevail against evil. He shared with the mentors and students that being honest and loving will never fail.

“It takes zero money to do something good.”

He hopes to reopen his restaurant by Christmas this year. “With help from the City of Anaheim, I hope this will happen.”

Asked about his favorite menu item at his restaurant, he did not hesitate, “Lobster Ravioli.” Here’s hoping he will be serving it in his restaurant again, soon.

Those wishing to assist as mentors or be sponsors for next year’s event should contact the Cypress Chamber of Commerce at 714-827-2430.

