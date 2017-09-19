Cypress and Los Alamitos were present at the recent small business resources fair. With more than fifty other information booths, pop-up speaker sessions, handouts and more greeted local business owners and potential business owners at the Northern Orange County Small Business Resource Fair organized by Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and her staff.

On August 25, The Source Orange County, located in Buena Park, was a hub of activity in the early morning hours. Chambers of commerce, local cities, state and federal government agencies, colleges and more were represented by eager staff members ready to solve problems and answer questions about starting or improving a business.

“My son has created educational games,” said Joe Torres of his son, Philip Beebe-Torres, a college student and Cypress resident. “We’re here to find out how to start a business.” They stopped at the North Orange County Community College District to learn about classes and programs offered by the school that could help them learn to start and run a business.

“My games teach math, especially to add and subtract using negative and positive numbers,” said Beebe-Torres. “I want to sell them to school districts. I invented the game and am working on more games that teach creativity, physical activity, historical figures and mythology.”

During her welcoming remarks, Quirk-Silva welcomed the event visitors, introduced and thanked many of the vendors, sponsors, along with her local staff and Sacramento staff members.

“It can be hard for a business owner to navigate where to get permits and other help,” said Quirk-Silva. “We are here today to help you connect with the people who can make that process easier for you.” She introduced the special guest speaker, Jesse Torres.

Torres is the Deputy Director/Small Business Advocate in the Governor’s office of Business and Economic Development. Torres had previously served as the Regional Director of the Los Angeles Small Business Development Center Network at Long Beach City College, and at the Small Business Center at Cal State Fullerton, so he is familiar with doing business in the Orange County area.

His office can be reached at 213-620-6011 or call him directly on his cell phone at 818-486-0425. He wants to be available any day or time a business needs his, or his staff members’ help. Online assistance is provided at www.business.ca.gov and email: jesse.torres@gov.ca.gov.

“I am the son of a small business owner and grew up helping my dad in his barbershop, sweeping hair, and later, with roofing,” said Torres. “I want to put small business owners in front of the people who can help them with loans or coaching, and help them succeed.”

A panel of local business owners who were helped by Torres and his staff were on hand to share their experience and explain the help provided. Roberta Lewis from Davis Lewis Orchards in Garden Grove, Sheeza Kuberi from Kumon Leaning Center in Fullerton, and Phillip Gomez from Patty’s Cakes and Desserts in Fullerton told their stories of challenges that were solved through Torres and his staff.

Each, at some time, needed loans, coaching, and other help, and each received they help needed. Additionally, they each have an ongoing relationship with the agency which has helped them grow and expand their businesses. After the panel session, the event moved into the information booth area.

“I am so happy I came today,” said Susan Ellis Ouweleen of Assured Audio Visual, Inc., in Anaheim. “I was looking for resources for doing business with government. I need to get my certification to do business with the state and federal agencies, but I was given wrong information. Today, I got to talk to the right people who told me what to do.”

Ellis Ouweleen’s business provides audio speakers, microphones, conference room audio/visual supplies and installation, ceiling speakers, touch panels and can make a cell phone control everything. Her business works in residential and commercial settings. The help she received at the resource fair is invaluable to her business growth.

Brooke Droege from the State of California Department of General Services spent time answering questions and giving recommendations to Ellis Ouweleen. Her agency was a popular stop for many of the participants.

“I have a cleaning service in Buena Park,” said Alfredo Ramirez. “I need help to grow my business. We have been in business for three months and do cleaning of homes and businesses.” Ramirez worked the room, stopping to talk to many of the representatives to gain resource materials, business cards, and promises of assistance.

“My main office is in Fullerton,” said Jay Park, a business consultant who works throughout Orange County. ‘I am an investment consultant and have a real estate license, so I can help businesses owners with investments, support benefits and real estate.” Park was at the fair to find resources for his business and his clients in Buena Park and surrounding areas.

The range of resources provided included some unexpected topics. Representatives from the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation had a booth and encouraged small business owners to bid on offering goods and services for the state’s prisons. They, like most businesses, need paper goods, air conditioning and heating repairs and equipment, bakery supplies and much more.

Paul Duncan from Export-Import Bank of the United States, a company that provides insurance for exports to other countries, explained that they have insured deliveries from Orange County companies located in Cypress, Los Alamitos, Anaheim, Buena Park, Seal Beach, Garden Grove, Westminster and more.

For a list of resources and information about next year’s event, contact Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva’s office at 714-521-6505 or online at www.assembly.ca.gov/Quirk-Silva.