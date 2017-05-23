In honor of Month of the Military Child this April, Boys & Girls Club of Cypress celebrated the more than 50 military-connected youth they serve each year.

“For all kids, but especially military children, Boys & Girls Club of Cypress provides important resources, relationships, and a supportive home-away-from-home environment,” said David Frias, Board President. “The Club was very proud to shine a light on the inspiring and resilient military youth we have the honor to serve.”

The Club has families in the Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and National Guard.

Colonel Richard Lalor from the Joint Forces Training Base and Chief Rod Cox of the Cypress Police Department presented awards at the Club’s celebration. The financial support of community members helps the Club to provide free program services and much-needed resources to these deserving children and teens.