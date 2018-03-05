Back by popular demand, “The Book of Mormon” returns to Segerstrom Center for the Arts for a limited engagement March 20-April 1. “The Book of Mormon” features book, music, and lyrics by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. Parker and Stone are the four-time Emmy Award-winning creators of the landmark animated series, “South Park.” Tony Award winner Lopez is co-creator of the long-running hit musical comedy “Avenue Q.” The musical is choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw and is directed by Nicholaw and Parker.

Tickets for “The Book of Mormon” start at $34.75 and are on sale now. They may be purchased online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa, or by calling 714-556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at 714-755-0236. The 2 p.m. performance on Saturday, March 24 will include audio description, open captioning, and sign-language interpretation.

“The Book of Mormon” is the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book, Best Direction, Best Featured Actress, Best Scenic Design, Best Lighting Design, Best Sound Design, and Best Orchestrations; the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical; five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical, the 2011 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album; four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including Best Musical, and the Drama League Award for Best Musical.

For more information, visit www.BookofMormonTheMusical.com.