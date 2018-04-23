Proverbs 3:27 Do not withhold good from those to whom it is due, when it is in your power to do it.

When my wife and I were first married, we were struggling students. I was going to college, working at a pool supply store, and interning at our church. The pay was not great and medical insurance for the likes of us was not even an option. Kristi had finished her student teaching and had just started teaching in a private school that did not offer much in the way of benefits. Well, Kristi had to have a root canal so we sought out a dentist we knew from our church, knowing we would be paying off this debt for a long time. The procedure was completed and when we went to pay, the receptionist said, “Okay, you are all set, have a nice day.”

Kristi, a little numb in the face, said, “Yes, but what do we owe?”

The lady looked back and with a warm smile again said, “You are all set!”

Kristi, maybe not thinking clearly from all that time in the dentist chair, said, “No, we have to pay for the root canal!”

The receptionist leaned over the counter, getting close to Kristi so no one else could hear and said, “Someone has paid your bill.”

She held up the bill and it was stamped “PAID.”

“See?” she said.

Kristi and I were blown away! Who would do such a thing? How did they know we couldn’t really afford this? We went to our car and with tears of joy and thankfulness we praised God for sending someone to be a miracle for us.

See, God works His miraculous hand many times by encouraging others to be someone’s miracle. We are instructed to do good…

Hebrews 10:24 And let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works,

Titus 3:14 And let our people learn to devote themselves to good works, so as to help cases of urgent need, and not be unfruitful.

1 Timothy 6:17-19 As for the rich in this present age, charge them not to be haughty, nor to set their hopes on the uncertainty of riches, but on God, who richly provides us with everything to enjoy. They are to do good, to be rich in good works, to be generous and ready to share, thus storing up treasure for themselves as a good foundation for the future, so that they may take hold of that which is truly life.

In the “good work” of being someone’s miracle, we encourage people’s faith.

Matthew 5:14-16 You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hidden. Nor do people light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a stand, and it gives light to all in the house. In the same way, let your light shine before others, so that they may see your good works and give glory to your Father who is in heaven.

Kristi and I were encouraged because it was clear God orchestrated the blessing. God miraculously does things like that. Maybe even some of you have been nudged by God to send a note of encouragement, call a friend, go talk to someone, give a gift, or anonymously give help to someone or pay someone else’s bill. You are part of someone’s miracle!

Now sure, some people are more inclined to be creative in helping others, but all of us can follow Scripture and seek to be that encouragement in another’s time of need.

Galatians 6:2 Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ.

Luke 6:31 And as you wish that others would do to you, do so to them.

How fun that would be to be part of God’s miracle in someone else’s life. Maybe that could be you! Maybe even today! Who is that someone that you know who needs a miracle? How could you be part of that miracle? It could be God is stirring in you right now and wants you to be someone’s miracle.

We have an idea who paid our dentist bill, and I know they were blessed because they followed God’s lead. What about you?

Church is a great place to learn of needs and be a part of God's miracles. If you do not already have a church where you attend, we would like to invite you to Cypress Church or any of our branch churches. We are in the midst of our new teaching series called "Living Proof," a biblical study of miracles. It might be just what you are looking for.

Seeking to be part of God’s miracle among others along with you,

Mike McKay

Lead Pastor

