As Chair of the California State Assembly Jobs Committee, Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D—Orange County), joined by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D—Corona) and the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, testified at the California State Budget Subcommittee on State Government. At the hearing, Quirk-Silva and Cervantes discussed the inclusion of a budget request of $20 million for small business technical assistance.

“Let us be absolutely sure we are providing a good deal for the real job creators in California—our small businesses,” said Quirk-Silva. “This $20 million will be provided through grants to Small Business Development Centers, and other federally-designated small business assistance centers. As the sixth-largest economy in the world, California must remain competitive as a national and global leader by supporting small businesses, job growth and the infrastructure on which it relies.”

With this funding request, and Assembly Bill 2463, Assemblymembers Quirk-Silva and Cervantes seek to help Californian businesses develop by establishing the Small Business Assistance Program. The program would provide matching funds to federally designated small business assistance centers, particularly to those committed to assisting businesses operated by veterans, women and minorities. Research shows small businesses that receive quality business assistance are more likely to succeed, create jobs and strengthen the economic viability of the neighborhood in which they are located.

“I am proud to stand alongside Assemblymember Quirk-Silva in championing funding for California’s small businesses. Small businesses are the cornerstone of California’s economy, and it is critical to ensure that small businesses have the necessary resources to be successful in leveraging state dollars,” said Cervantes. “The technical assistance centers that would benefit from this funding will support our women, minority and veteran-owned small businesses.”

In Oct. 2017, Quirk-Silva requested the Budget Committee and Subcommittee to provide funding for all the federal small business technical assistance centers including: Small Business Development Centers, Women’s Business Centers, Minority Business Development Centers, Veteran Business Outreach Centers, Procurement Technical Assistance Centers and the Manufacturing Extension Partnership. At these centers, small businesses can find free and low-cost counseling, training and referrals to other resources.

