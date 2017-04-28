By Annie Rivera

In its 28th year, The America’s Family Pet Expo returns to the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa April 28 through 30. Pet lovers and enthusiasts of all ages can delight in a classic Springtime gathering of animals from cats, dogs, mini-farm animals to birds, exotic reptiles and more.

“Making its debut this year is The Catit Playground,” said Doug Poindexter, President of the World Pet Association. “This is an interactive close up view for guests to watch adorable cats and kittens interact with many different toys and people. This atmosphere, great for guests to learn about cats and the toys they like, is the ‘Cat’s Meow.’”

Also new this year, The America’s Family Pet Expo will feature the first ever surfing cat during the return of Lucy’s Wave Maker where the best surfing dogs will be showcased. Lucy’s Wave Maker made international headlines with its appearance in the 2017 Rose Parade and will be kicking off its 2017 National Tour in Costa Mesa.

Another new feature is America’s Family Pet Expo Hobbyist Aquascaping content. Intermediate to advanced aquarists will compete to create the most natural live aquarium. Guests can watch the process in a live viewing starting from Friday, April 28 at 10AM to Saturday, April 29 at 12PM. A panel of aquascaping experts will select the top three (3) aquascapers on Saturday, April 29 at 5PM. Winners will receive ribbons and cash prizes.

Fan favorites Splash Dogs, a wet-and-wild canine competition, and the Police Dog & Protection Demonstrations that showcase crime fighting dogs in action displaying their serve and protect training will also be returning to the America’s Family Pet Expo.

Also returning are: the Kids Aquarium Contest where winning selections will be used to decorate a 10-gallon aquarium; Cook’s Racing Hogs & Dogs that feature four pigs that race around a 90-foot U-shaped track and four dogs that compete in a similar race for vanilla ice cream and Golden Oreo cookie treats; pony rides, face paintings, and The Great American Petting Zoo where the entire family can enjoy - and many more.

Tickets are on sale now. General Admission $15, seniors 60 and over $13, Children ages 6 to 12 are $8, and 5 years and under are free. Active retired military are free with ID.

Show hours: Friday, April 28 - 10am to 6pm; Saturday, April 29 - 10am to 7pm; Sunday, April 30 - 10am to 6pm. Parking is $8. For more information and to purchase tickets online visit www.PetExpoOC.org