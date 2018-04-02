Segerstrom Center for the Arts proudly welcomes the return of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater (AAADT) in an exclusive Southern California engagement April 18-22. The company will dance new programs that feature five works never before seen at the Center and several set to music by legends of the jazz world. The three Southern California Premieres are—“Members Don’t Get Weary (2017),” choreographed by Bessie Award Winner Jamal Roberts to music of John Coltrane, “Victoria (2017),” choreographed by Spanish choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano to music by Michael Gordon, and a new production of “Mass (2004/2017)” choreographed by Ailey Artistic Director Robert Battle to music of John Mackey. Two works new to Segerstrom Center are “Ella (2008)” to music of Ella Fitzgerald and “In/Side (2008)” to music of Nina Simone.

The programming also includes beloved Ailey classics “The Golden Section (1983)” choreographed by Twyla Tharp to music of David Byrne, “Stack-Up (1982)” choreographed by Talley Beatty to music of Earth, Wind & Fire, Grover Washington, Jr., Fearless Four and Alphonze Mouzon, and the American Masterpiece “Revelations (1960)” choreographed by Alvin Ailey.

These works are performed in three different programs from April 19-22. In addition, the engagement opens on April 18 with “Discover Ailey,” a special hour-long moderated performance that includes the complete performances of “Members Don’t Get Weary,” “Ella,” and “Revelations.” “Discover Ailey” is an ideal introduction to Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater and the company’s energy, artistry, and spirit of dance. Tickets starting at $19 are specially priced for this unique and informative evening.

In anticipation of the company’s return to the Center, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s stay begins with its popular free Ailey community dance event—“Revelations” Celebration—on Saturday, April 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the new Julianne and George Argyros Plaza. Visitors of all ages are invited to participate and engage with company performers, teaching artists, and to enjoy other activities as well. Acclaimed company teaching artist Nasha Thomas-Schmitt, master teacher for Arts in Education and former AAADT star, will teach the distinctive movements from three of the most well-known pieces in the company’s cornerstone work, “Revelations,” including “Rocka My Soul,” “Wade in the Water,” and “I’ve Been Buked.” Fans and novices alike are welcome!

Ticket prices for the full performances April 19-22 start at $29. Tickets for “Discover Ailey” on April 18 start at $19. Tickets for all performances are now available online at SCFTA.org, by calling 714-556-2787 and at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Dr. in Costa Mesa. For inquiries about group ticket discounts, call the Group Services office at 714-755-0236. Free Preview Talks by Company members will be conducted one hour prior to each performance. The Friday evening, April 20 Preview Talk will be sign-language interpreted. Audiences can also participate in a number of fun and informative pre-show activities. Artists and program are subject to change.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater has the power to connect, and believes that now, more than ever, we need the power of dance to bring all people together, united by our common humanity. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater is one of the world’s most popular dance companies and is recognized by the U.S. Congress as a vital American “Cultural Ambassador to the World.” For this, its eighth visit to the Center, Ailey’s 32 renowned dancers will move audiences with a diverse collection of dynamic premieres and new productions that shine a spotlight on social issues, celebrate jazz legends like Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, Nina Simone, and Dizzy Gillespie alongside classic treasures that include Alvin Ailey’s masterpiece “Revelations.” This extraordinary company is being led forward by the expansive vision of Robert Battle, whose inspirational story of growing up in Miami’s Liberty City and ultimate success despite numerous obstacles, is featured in the vibrant Simon & Schuster children’s book “MY STORY, MY DANCE: Robert Battle’s Journey to Alvin Ailey.”

“Revelations” Celebration Community Event (FREE)

Julianne and George Argyros Plaza

Saturday, April 14—11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Discover Ailey (hour-long moderated performance)

Segerstrom Hall

“Members Don’t Get Weary,” “Ella,” “Revelations”

Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

FULL PERFORMANCES:

Segerstrom Hall

April 19-22

Program A

Members Don’t Get Weary/The Golden Section, In/Side/Revelations

Thursday, April 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 22 at 1 p.m.

Program B

Stack-Up/Victoria/Ella, Revelations

Friday, April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Program C

The Winter in Lisbon/Mass, Ella/Revelations

Family Matinee followed by free dancer Q&A

Saturday, April 21 at 2 p.m.

Members of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will conduct Pre-View lectures one hour prior to each performance. The preview talk on Friday, April 20 will be sign-language interpreted.