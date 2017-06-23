Soroptimist of Cypress recently hosted their 34th Annual Scholarship and Service Award Reception honoring young women and service organizations. The mission of Soroptimist is to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

Four Kay Moyer Memorial Scholarships, in honor of a former Cypress Soroptimist, were awarded to young women who excel academically, are leaders in their school, and are dedicated to community service. This year’s recipients are: Denise Chacanaca, Los Alamitos High School; Heewon Kim, Los Alamitos High School, Stephanie Peralta, Cypress High School, and Francesca Zaffino, Pacifica High School.

In addition to our Quartermania fundraiser we are proud to have dedicated funders of our scholarship programs Ron Moyer and Carole Fujishiro. Soroptimist International of America’s “Live Your Dream” program assists women who, as head of their households, must enter or return to the work force or upgrade their employment status. This financial award program enables these women to gain the additional education and skills training they need to provide adequately for themselves and their families.

Soroptimist of Cypress is pleased to honor six Cypress College young women with this award aided in funding by a grant from Bandai America Corporation. This year’s Soroptimist of Cypress “Live Your Dream” recipients are Danielle M. Redd, Esmeralda Soto, Nicole A. Kaiwi, Roxanne Marie Dockery, Liezel Lauguico, and Jessica Valdez.

Several community agencies also received checks from Cypress Soroptimist recognizing their ongoing work to benefit women and children: Cypress Boys and Girls Club, Cypress Children’s Advocacy Council, H.O.P.E. - Helping Other People Everyday, and the Hotline of Southern California.

Soroptimist of Cypress welcomes new members. Two of our signature programs empowering young women are SMART Girls, a 10 week program in conjunction with the Cypress Boys and Girls Club and the Dream It Be It, vision and goal setting program for 8th graders. If you are interested in making new friends, helping your community, advancing the status of women, sharing fun and goals, we would love to hear from you. For more information about joining Cypress Soroptimist contact Stacy Berry at 714- 679-4606 or email at stacyberry2014@sbcglobal.net.



