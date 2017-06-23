The 30th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular is taking place on Tuesday, July 4th at the Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos. The cities of Los Alamitos, Cypress, Seal Beach, and the Community of Rossmoor collaborate to host this annual event to honor the men and women of the military and celebrate our country’s birthday.

Once again this year, the event and fireworks display will take place on the runways of the military installation. The event area will be closer to parking, making the event’s proximity for the elderly and handicapped more convenient. The layout also provides a much cleaner seating area for participants to sit, enjoy the entertainment, and view the fireworks show. Biking onto the installation is allowed but all riders must wear a helmet. Parking on the military installation is highly recommended.

Entry to the event will open at 4 p.m. via Lexington Dr. off of Katella Ave and Orangewood Avenue off of Los Alamitos Blvd. Due to heightened security, please provide plenty of time and patience to enter and exit the base.

The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular will have live music on the main stage for your enjoyment. There will also be fantastic food from several food vendors that will be serving a variety of dinner options, desserts, and snacks. The event’s climax begins promptly at 9:00 p.m. with one of the best and longest fireworks displays in Southern California.

Timeline for the 30th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

• 4:00pm Gates are open and event begins

• 4:15pm Live entertainment on the Main Stage begins

• 7:45pm Dignitary speeches

• 8:00pm 40th Infantry Band performance on the Main Stage begins

• 9:00pm Fireworks show begins

• 9:30pm Event concludes

This event is free to anyone wishing to attend thanks to the generosity of our Premier Community Partner, Republic Disposal Service. Additional sponsors include Golden State Water, Southern California Edison, Charles Abbott Associates, Inc., The Shops at Rossmoor, OC Breeze, and the News Enterprise.

Everyone over the age of 16 entering the Joint Forces Training Base must present photo identification at the main gate and children must be accompanied by parents/guardian. Lawn chairs and blankets are highly encouraged, as there is no bleacher seating available. Motor homes, alcohol, dogs (except for service dogs), BBQs, and fireworks are NOT permitted at this event.

For additional information, contact the Los Alamitos Recreation and Community Services Department at (562) 430-1073 or the Cypress Recreation and Community Services Department at (714) 229-6780. Or visit the City of Los Alamitos website at www.cityoflosalamitos.org or the City of Cypress website at www.ci.cypress.ca.us.

Courtesy photo

July: Come celebrate the 4th at the Los Alamitos Fireworks Spectacular!

Featured Article Image: